Application Deadline for WSD Superintendent Fast Approaching

The application deadline for the superintendent's position at the Wenatchee School District (WSD) is fast approaching.

Prospective candidates have until January 12 to submit their application for consideration.

WSD spokesperson, Diana Haglund, says the field of prospects is decent-sized at the moment, but more are expected to emerge in the coming week.

"So far, our consultants have reported that we've received fifteen applications for the position. However, they anticipate that they'll receive an influx of applications since they tend to see some of the top applicants for a superintendent position apply within the last few days that a position is open."

Once the application window closes, Haglund says the process of selecting the district's next superintendent should prove swift.

"Once the application period closes, the search firm will do a lot of vetting and evaluation of all the applicants. They will then present who they feel are the top candidates to the school board for their consideration and further review. Then those individuals that the board chooses will be invited in for a first-round interview."

The district hopes to have a new superintendent hired by sometime in March with a start date of July 1.