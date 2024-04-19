Wenatchee School District Holding Groundbreaking Ceremony For New Softball Field

The Wenatchee School District (WSD) will hold a groundbreaking ceremony for its new softball field next month.

Construction of the new facility will begin next Monday, April 22, and its initial stages will include the demolition of the existing concessions stand, as well as a lot of digging at the site along Miller Street.

WSD spokesperson Diana Haglund says the District is eager to start work on the field, even though it had to scrap part of its original design plans when the lowest bid for the project came in over its $4.1 million budget.

"The (Wenatchee School) Board did decide not to do an elaborate entryway which was part of the original design and really stick to the more basic functions of the field. They did ensure that we would have acceptable stadium lighting and also some additional fencing which will connect to Pioneer Middle School."

The District also cancelled the construction of an adjacent multi-use field that was part of its original design plans.

Get our free mobile app

Despite the cutbacks, Haglund says there'll still be plenty to celebrate at the groundbreaking event on May 9 and the public is welcome to join in.

"We do plan to have some of our Panther athletes out there who will be using the field starting next school year. We're excited to have student athletes be part of the event along with our school board who will be digging their gold shovels into the dirt to officially kick off the project."

Halme Builders of Davenport is constructing the new field on the grounds of Triangle Park, adjacent to the Apple Bowl and Recreation Park.

The facility is being built after the District was cited for violations of the Title IX Act of 1972, which requires the equal treatment of male and female athletes.

The new field is scheduled to be completed this August and will be used right away for the District's slow-pitch softball program that starts later that month.