Authors who have lived in Washington State 

Growing up I like all the members of my family liked to read. Sometimes in this day and age reading for pleasure seems like a luxury. Happily, I still have time to do it, I read mostly science fiction and urban fantasy but there have been some mystery and even horror in the mix as well. I became curious the other day wondering how many of the authors that I read have lived in Washington State. This is not a complete list but here are the high points.

Frank Herbert

Born in Tacoma, Washington, author Frank Herbert created one of the most celebrated works of science fiction, Dune. I remember reading Dune before it became a movie.

I have also read two sequels and several other novels by him over the years.

Annie Proulx

Though born in Norwich, Connecticut, acclaimed author Annie Proulx now resides in the woodlands of the Pacific Northwest. Proulx is responsible for the Pulitzer Prize-winning and National Book Award for Fiction novel, The Shipping News.

Richelle Mead

Michigan-born author Richelle Read moved to Western Washington as an 8th grade teacher. After teaching English and Social Studies during the day, Mead spent her time writing. It wasn’t until after her first book, Succubus Blues, was published that she decided to resign and pursue writing full time. Mead’s career grew exponentially since the release of her first book in 2007, thanks to her Kincaid, Vampire Academy, Bloodlines, and Dark Swan series.

Chris Bunch

According to Wikipedia, He collaborated with Allan Cole on a series of books involving a hero named Sten in a galactic empire. He also wrote for Rolling Stone and was a correspondent for Stars and Stripes. He died in his hometown of Ilwaco, Washington, after a long battle with a lung ailment.

David Eddings

According to Wikipedia, Eddings grew up near Puget Sound in the City of Snohomish. After graduating from Snohomish High School in 1949, he worked for a year before majoring in speech, drama and English at junior college. The Belgariad series of books (published in five volumes between 1982 and 1984) were popular, and Eddings would continue to produce fantasy material for the rest of his life, usually producing a book every year or two. When I was much younger, I read everything this guy wrote.

Chuck Palahniuk

According to Wikipedia, Palahniuk was born in Pasco, Washington, After his first novel, Invisible Monsters, was rejected by all publishers he submitted it to, he began work on his first published novel, Fight Club. Palahniuk wrote this as a short story in his spare time while working for Freightliner. Palahniuk expanded it into a full novel, which, contrary to his expectations, a publisher accepted.

C J Cherryh

According to Wikipedia, Carolyn Janice Cherry (born September 1, 1942), better known by the pen name C. J. Cherryh, is an American writer of speculative fiction. She has written more than 80 books since the mid-1970s, including the Hugo Award-winning novels Downbelow Station (1981).

Yes, I have also read C.J. Her work is quite something.

Terry Brooks

According to Wikipedia, Terence Dean Brooks (born January 8, 1944) is an American writer of fantasy fiction. He writes mainly epic fantasy, and has also written two film

novelizations. He has written 23 New York Times bestsellers during his writing career and has sold over 25 million copies of his books in print. He is one of the biggest-selling living fantasy writers.

Greg Bear

According to Wikipedia, Gregory Dale Bear (August 20, 1951 – November 19, 2022) was an American writer and illustrator best known for science fiction. His work covered themes of galactic conflict (Forge of God books), parallel universes (The Way series), consciousness and cultural practices (Queen of Angels), and accelerated evolution (Blood Music, Darwin's Radio, and Darwin's Children). His most recent work was the 2021 novel The Unfinished Land. Greg Bear wrote over 50 books in total.

Brian Herbert

According to Wikipedia, Brian Patrick Herbert (born June 29, 1947) is an American author who lives in Washington state. He is the elder son of science fiction author Frank Herbert (who died in 1986).

Brian Herbert's novels include Sidney's Comet, Prisoners of Arionn, Man of Two Worlds (written with his father), and Sudanna Sudanna.

Patricia Briggs

According to Wikipedia, Patricia Briggs was born in 1965 in Butte, Montana, United States. She now resides in Benton City, WA.

Briggs began writing in 1990 and published her first novel Masques in 1993. She wrote primarily in the fantasy genre until her editor asked her to write an urban fantasy, since the genre was showing promising growth. Briggs wrote Moon Called, which was published in 2006 and made it to the USA Today bestseller lists.

I have read most of her work and it’s always fun to see how she works the Tri-cities and the Columbia Basin into her writing.

There are many more authors that have lived and written in Washington State, Check them out.