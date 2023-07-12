Baird Springs Fire In 3rd Day West Of Quincy

The footprint of the Baird Springs Fire west of Quincy is unchanged and is still burning 2,400 acres in it's third day after igniting.

A statewide team is now handling the fire, and local crews have left the scene, according to the incident commander.

Level 2 Evacuations remain in place for the Crescent Bar and Trinidad areas and are continuously being reassessed.

State Route 28 and the railroad tracks remain open, although trains are running at a reduced speed.

Fire spokesperson Kay McKellar says one single engine plane is dropping water on the fire.

She also says a Department of Natural Resources airplane is using infrared technology to provide more accurate mapping of the fire.

"This is a great thing that they're doing in trying to get the actual size of the fire," said McKellar.