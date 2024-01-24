Elderly Couple Killed In Ephrata House Fire

Two people are dead following a house fire near Ephrata Tuesday night.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office says crews were dispatched to the blaze in the 9800 block of Road H Northwest at around 8 p.m. and arrived to find a manufactured home engulfed in flames.

Sheriff's Office spokesperson, Kyle Foreman, says the fire's location contributed to why it was not reported until the residence was well involved.

"It was in a rural area between Ephrata and Quincy, so it took a while for some of the neighbors to see the flames and call it in."

Once the flames were out, Foreman says it was discovered that both of the home's occupants, a man and a woman both in their 70s, had been killed.

"Firefighters discovered the body of one of the home's elderly occupants inside the home just after the fire had been put out. The other occupant was reported missing but was recovered by firefighters later on after they excavated the scene."

The home was completed destroyed by the fire, whose cause is still under investigation by the Grant County Fire Marshal.

The two victims are now in the care of Grant County Coroner, Craig Morrison, who will perform an autopsy this week to determine their exact causes of death.

