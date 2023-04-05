Best Spots to Rockhound in NCW
If you're like me, then you know there's nothing like a finding a cool chunk of stone!
As a kid, I used to rockhound in numerous spots around my neighborhood near the base of Badger Mountain Road and find a wealth of different specimens, from sparkling pyrite to jet black obsidian with smears of bloody crimson.
As an adult, I still love rocks, minerals, and gemstones, and possess many of them, although nearly all of the ones I have now were purchased after someone else found them.
Yeah, sadly the environs surrounding my childhood home today are much better suited to looking for a house or a condominium to buy or rent and not the interesting rocks which used to cover its landscape.
But the good news for rock lovers like me is that we live in a very geologically rich part of the world for digging up, or even just stumbling across some incredible offerings from the bones of Mother Earth...
...and so I present you with a dozen great spots to hound for stones to put in your own collection that are right here in North Central Washington!
Now when you're out there, just remember to ask for permission if you want to go sniffing on private property or just stick to public lands.
BRIDGEPORT AREA EXPOSURE
Approximate GPS - 48.000249, -119.679779
What You'll Find - Jadeite
NESPELEM TO COULEE DAM, COLUMBIA RIVER SANDS
Approximate GPS - 48.039464, -118.982388
What You'll Find - Gold (placer)
GRAND COULEE AREA LAVA OUTCROP DEBRIS
Approximate GPS - 47.929658, -119.007152
What You'll Find - Opalized Wood
WATERVILLE AREA EXCAVATIONS, GRAVELS & DIGGINGS
Approximate GPS - 47.647389, -120.071503
What You'll Find - Opal (Common)
CHELAN FALLS AREA, COLUMBIA RIVER SANDS
Approximate GPS - 47.869542, -119.912176
What You'll Find - Gold (placer)
MOSES COULEE AREA LAVA OUTCROPS
Approximate GPS - 47.452081, -119.810409
What You'll Find - Opalized Wood
RED TOP MOUNTAIN & TEANAWAY RIDGE
Approximate GPS - 47.329481, -120.745627
What You'll Find - Geodes (Blue Agate)
LIBERTY AREA
Approximate GPS - 47.272687, -120.633654
What You'll Find - Agate, Chalcedony
ELLENSBURG LAVA FLOWS
Approximate GPS - 47.089262, -120.517846
What You'll Find - Geodes (Blue Chalcedony)
VANTAGE -GINKO PETRIFIED FOREST STATE PARK OUTER BOUNDARIES
Approximate GPS - 46.960226, -119.988429
What You'll Find - Opalized & Petrified Wood
MATTAWA AREA & SADDLE MOUNTAINS
Approximate GPS - 46.774743, -119.848864
What You'll Find - Opalized Logs
METHOW VICINITY
Approximate GPS - 48.264913, -120.056646
What You'll Find - Stibnite, Chalcopyrite