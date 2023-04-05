Best Spots to Rockhound in NCW

If you're like me, then you know there's nothing like a finding a cool chunk of stone!

As a kid, I used to rockhound in numerous spots around my neighborhood near the base of Badger Mountain Road and find a wealth of different specimens, from sparkling pyrite to jet black obsidian with smears of bloody crimson.

As an adult, I still love rocks, minerals, and gemstones, and possess many of them, although nearly all of the ones I have now were purchased after someone else found them.

Yeah, sadly the environs surrounding my childhood home today are much better suited to looking for a house or a condominium to buy or rent and not the interesting rocks which used to cover its landscape.

But the good news for rock lovers like me is that we live in a very geologically rich part of the world for digging up, or even just stumbling across some incredible offerings from the bones of Mother Earth...

...and so I present you with a dozen great spots to hound for stones to put in your own collection that are right here in North Central Washington!

Now when you're out there, just remember to ask for permission if you want to go sniffing on private property or just stick to public lands.

attachment-jadeite loading...

BRIDGEPORT AREA EXPOSURE

Approximate GPS - 48.000249, -119.679779

What You'll Find - Jadeite

attachment-PlacerGold loading...

NESPELEM TO COULEE DAM, COLUMBIA RIVER SANDS

Approximate GPS - 48.039464, -118.982388

What You'll Find - Gold (placer)

attachment-OpalizedWood loading...

GRAND COULEE AREA LAVA OUTCROP DEBRIS

Approximate GPS - 47.929658, -119.007152

What You'll Find - Opalized Wood

attachment-OpalRaw loading...

WATERVILLE AREA EXCAVATIONS, GRAVELS & DIGGINGS

Approximate GPS - 47.647389, -120.071503

What You'll Find - Opal (Common)

Placer Gold loading...

CHELAN FALLS AREA, COLUMBIA RIVER SANDS

Approximate GPS - 47.869542, -119.912176

What You'll Find - Gold (placer)

attachment-OpalizedWood2 loading...

MOSES COULEE AREA LAVA OUTCROPS

Approximate GPS - 47.452081, -119.810409

What You'll Find - Opalized Wood

attachment-BlueAgate loading...

RED TOP MOUNTAIN & TEANAWAY RIDGE

Approximate GPS - 47.329481, -120.745627

What You'll Find - Geodes (Blue Agate)

attachment-Chalcedony loading...

LIBERTY AREA

Approximate GPS - 47.272687, -120.633654

What You'll Find - Agate, Chalcedony

attachment-BlueChalcedony loading...

ELLENSBURG LAVA FLOWS

Approximate GPS - 47.089262, -120.517846

What You'll Find - Geodes (Blue Chalcedony)

attachment-PetrifiedWood loading...

VANTAGE -GINKO PETRIFIED FOREST STATE PARK OUTER BOUNDARIES

Approximate GPS - 46.960226, -119.988429

What You'll Find - Opalized & Petrified Wood

attachment-OpalizedLog loading...

MATTAWA AREA & SADDLE MOUNTAINS

Approximate GPS - 46.774743, -119.848864

What You'll Find - Opalized Logs

attachment-Stibnite loading...

METHOW VICINITY

Approximate GPS - 48.264913, -120.056646

What You'll Find - Stibnite, Chalcopyrite