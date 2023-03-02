Bid Deadline For Cashmere Road/Bridge Project Nears

Chelan County Commissioners will soon wrap up bidding for the Goodwin Road project in Cashmere.

Commissioner Shon Smith says bids are due March 21st followed by the selection process.

"That process is done with all commissioners present. Public works comes over with sealed envelopes that have been sent in by the contractors who are interested. They're opened at one time and each of the bids are read aloud to the commissioners."

Smith says they'll compare the bid numbers with the county engineer's numbers.

"We'll jot down the numbers to see if things are tracking, who's high, who's low," Smith said. "And then the engineers have the opportunity to say this is high, this is low, this is great."

The winning bid will be awarded the following week. Construction is slated to start May 1st and end in September.

The project will include numerous improvements to the road and bridge, particularly the south side.

"It's going to construct an updated road area for that higher-use traffic coming across the new bridge. They'll be widening the road from 24 to 34 feet and doing two lighted intersections at Evergreen (Drive) and Goodwin (Road). They'll also be putting in sidewalks along the business portion of the road going into Cashmere." Smith said.

Detours will be in place throughout the project and Smith says the county will do its best to keep at least one lane of the road open at all times during the construction.

The work is being funded by a combination of grants, including federal money, as well as a contribution from Link Transit.

