Body Of Man Found On Road Near Soap Lake Identified

The Grant County Coroner's Office has identified a man who was found dead in the middle of a rural road near Soap Lake last weekend.

The body of 28-year-old Elliot Sage of Soap Lake was spotted by a passing motorist near Sheep Canyon Road and Road E Northwest at around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Coroner's Office spokesperson Maxwell Yoder says the investigation into Sage's death is ongoing.

"The cause of death at this time is pending, as we are still waiting on toxicology results to come back. However, we can say at this time that there is no foul play suspected."

The coroner's office says it expects to receive the results of of Sage's toxicology tests within four to six weeks.

