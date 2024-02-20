Ephtata Teenager Dead From Monday Night Crash On SR 17

A 16-year-old boy from Ephrata is dead from a single car crash on SR 17 north of Soap Lake Monday night.

Troopers say the teenager was traveling southbound in a 2004 Honda Civic at about 8:15 when he lost control on a curve, causing the car to overturn and come to a rest on its top in the northbound lane.

The boy was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene. Troopers say drugs or alcohol were not involved in the crash. Cause is classified as Wheels Off Roadway.

A press memo for the Washington State Patrol did not state that the car was traveling too fast for conditions.

The name of the deceased boy is not being released due to his age as a juvenile.

The crash took place 12 miles north of Soap Lake.