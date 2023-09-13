Chelan Co. Commissioner Gering To Hold Public Meeting

Chelan County Commissioner Tiffany Gering is holding a community meeting in Chelan later this month.

County spokesperson Jill FitzSimmons says Gering will be covering a number of issues at the event.

"Some of the topics she'll be talking about will be the potential introduction of grizzly bears to the North Cascades, woody debris on Lake Chelan, comp(rehensive) plan amendments and an update on short-term rentals, and we'll have an update from the County's roads department about Totem Poll Road and other work being done."

FitzSimmons says Gering will also take the opportunity to communicate with the citizens of her district.

"Commissioner Gering uses these meetings three times a year to also have the opportunity to take questions and concerns from the public. So I encourage people to attend if they would like to talk with their commissioner in District 3."

Joining Gering at the meeting will be the County's Departments of Community Development, Public Works and Natural Resources.

The meeting will take place on Thursday, Sept. 28 from 5 - 7 p.m. at Chelan City Hall, 135 East Johnson Avenue.