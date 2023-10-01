Chelan County Deputies To Wear Pink Badges In Breast Cancer Month

Chelan County Sheriff's Office will be wearing pink badges this month to raise awareness and support survivors of breast cancer.

The sheriff's office made the announcement Sunday morning on the first day of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Deputies will be wearing an official Chelan County Sheriff's Office pink badge during the month.

A social media post from the sheriff's office says awareness of the facts surrounding breast cancer is key in empowering people to make informed decisions about their health.

"When caught in its earliest, localized stages, the 5-year relative survival rate is 99%," the post reads. "Advances in early detection and treatment methods have significantly increased breast cancer survival rates in recent years, and there are currently over 3.8 million breast cancer survivors in the United States."