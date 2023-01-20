Chelan County Sheriff’s K-9 Recovering After Surgery

A Chelan County Sheriff K-9 will enjoy some P-T-O over the next few months.

As part of a genetic condition that some dogs endure, Asa (AY-Suh) tore her cruciate ligament in her left leg in 2021 and in her right leg last September.

Deputy Brad Norton, Asa's handler, says she's laying low after surgery to repair the right leg.

"With a high energy dog like that, it makes it a little tough, but it's important she doesn't get out and run and jump because the bone does need to heal," Norton said. "Aside from not being able to go to work, she's on strict rest for a total of eight weeks to let her bone heal."

When Asa is ready, Norton says she will take part in a rehabilitation program.

"Once we progress and the bone does heal, we'll do a lot more intensive physical therapy," Norton added. "All in all, it will probably take between four and six months for her to fully recover. Just depends on the physical recovery."

And if the recovery goes as planned, Norton says Asa will return to duty.

Asa came to the Chelan County Sheriff's Office after spending some of her life as a pet.

Her former owner decided Asa had too much energy and gave her up to "Tundra K-9", an Alaskan kennel that raises and trains canines to be working dogs in private, military and diplomatic security sectors.

After becoming a member of the Chelan County Sheriff's Office, Asa received a bullet and stab protective vest. The vest was sponsored by fundraiser hosted by Alaska K9 Center, in North Pole, Alaska and embroidered with the sentiment “This gift of protection provided by Alaska K9 Center”.