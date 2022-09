attachment-302716197_388796960072146_8565076645505199557_n loading...

The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office promoted three officers to the rank of Sergeant.

On Sep. 6, Chelan County Sheriff Brian Burnett shared the news to their official Facebook Page.

Sergeant Chris Eakle will be assigned to the City of Chelan.

Sergeant Austin Key will be assigned to patrol night shift.

Sergeant Lucas McComas will be assigned to our Traffic Enforcement Unit.