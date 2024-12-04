Chelan County Taking Extra Time For 2025 Budget Hearings

The Chelan County Commissioners are adding a little more time to their schedule to handle hearings regarding the County's 2025 budget.

County spokesperson, Jill FitzSimmons, says the hearings had originally been planned exclusively for Monday, Dec. 9, but will now be continued into the following day, when public comment will be taken.

"They are continuing it because the commissioners need a little bit more time to go through the proposed budget and look at some of the asks from our different offices and departments."

Projected revenues for 2025 are about 1.6% higher than this year at $55.1 million. However, expenditures for next year are expected to increase to $61 million, largely because of planned increases in salaries and benefits for county employees.

To make up the near $6 million difference, FitzSimmons says the commissioners are expected to use a portion of the County's reserve funds.

"It's not something we like to do. It has been a little more common in recent years. Our current reserve is at eighteen-million dollars, which is up from last year's reserves amount. Of course, we like to keep a healthy reserve on hand for times just like this."

Commissioners will conduct their final budget workshop on Monday, Dec. 9 at 1 p.m. to review its figures and the requests made by the County's departments and offices.

The public hearing on the 2025 budget will happen on Tuesday, Dec. 10 at 11:30 a.m. at the County's offices, 400 Douglas Street in Wenatchee. Interested citizens can attend in person or via Zoom using the link at the County's website. Participants will be given three minutes to share their input during the proceedings.