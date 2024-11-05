The Chelan County Veterans Services Office will be closed for the duration as it undergoes a much-needed facelift.

Renovations begin on Friday and are expected to last four months, says Chelan County spokesperson Jill FitzSimmons.

"When we talk about amenities, we're talking about some kitchen remodeling, as well as some employee areas that are going to be remodeled," FitzSimmons says. "As for workflow, we're talking about a kind of redesigning and repositioning of those offices inside the older building."

This, she says, will lower emissivity; as it stands the building is eco-unfriendly. Moreover it lacks the reassuring touches so critical to veterans' recovery.

"They're going to replace the existing windows with more energy-efficient windows. They're [also] going to paint the outside and add more decorative things, more soothing colors, which are important when we're dealing with veterans."

At 74 years old, the building is too antiquated to meet the standards set forth in the American with Disabilities Act.

"This is something that commissioners have been focusing on for about a year," FitzSimmons says. "A lot of it has to do with the age of the building and ADA compliance. We need more space, wider hallways for wheelchairs; right now they're pretty tight. We need updated restroom facilities. We need a new ramp."

"When we went through and looked at ADA compliance at our buildings on campus, this was one of, if not the top priority."

Four months is a long time. What are veterans and staffers to do in the interim?

"Starting on Tuesday [Nov. 12], they're going to be over here in the commissioners building - the one with the white columns," FitzSimmons specifies. "That's 400 Douglas St. If you need to make use of our ADA entrance, it's best to come off off Washington St."

Click here for additional information.