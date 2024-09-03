Effective Tuesday, Ellia Sablan-Zebedy is Wenatchee Valley College's Dean of Enrollment Services and Student Success.

What is Ellia Sablan-Zebedy doing in her new role? A more pertinent question might be, what isn't she doing?

According to WVC spokesperson Jennifer Korfiatis, Sablan-Zebedy is tasked with the "leadership, administration, supervision, and evaluation of recruitment and outreach, educational planning, financial aid, registration, admissions, student employment, and veterans’ services."

Sablan-Zebedy comes here from a two-year institution in Pennsylvania's Lehigh Valley. There she had some hefty responsibilities, including a top-to-bottom overhaul of the onboarding process and the implementation of CRM and antifraud software.

With her technocratic expertise, she is primed and ready, the college says, to pick up where the Strategic Enrollment Management taskforce left off.

Per Korfiatis, "Sablan-Zebedy is a seasoned professional with a strong background in enrollment management. She has spent 15 years in enrollment management, specifically outreach and recruitment, and student success and retention initiatives."

This includes multiple stints at the university level. For six years she oversaw enrollment at the University of Maine's Fort Kent campus. Her crowning achievement was the One Stop Center, which lived up to its billing; it centralized previously scattershot student services.

Maybe most impressive was her tenure at the embattled, sanction-plagued University of Marshall Islands. Her development of "non-academic program reviews" helped get UMI back on track, reversing a negative accreditation action.

Sablan-Zebedy is also well-traveled. She completed her undergrad at the University of the South Pacific and holds an MBA from Australian National University.