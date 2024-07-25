Chelan-Douglas Transportation Council Conducting Outreach For Pathways Project

The Chelan-Douglas Transportation Council (CDTC) is soliciting public input as it studies potential pathways within several corridors throughout the region to better connect communities with safe walking and biking routes.

This study is part of the CDTC's Pathways Master Plan, and will identify potential pathway alignments in four separate corridors based on detailed evaluations of route options and community input.

Chelan County Commissioner Kevin Overbay says residents can provide their feedback online.

"There's an opportunity for folks to actually weigh in on all of this. In fact, it's a actually a very critical part of the study we're conducting. People can provide information online at a website where there's a survey, along with a pin map for people to put some anchor points in. And they can also drop pins to add some destinations or areas to avoid."

Overbay says the process will help the CDTC develop alignments for pathways that will improve transportation opportunities and mobility options while also strengthening economic development and tourism.

"What this does is help us get input from the community in each alignment area and also helps us to start looking at alignments. There'll be some additional outreach in the coming months but we really wanted to get this out first so we can start having folks give us their feedback."

The study is examining the corridors of Chelan to Manson; Leavenworth to Cashmere; Malaga to Wenatchee; and Rock Island to East Wenatchee.

To compete the study, the CDTC is partnering with the Chelan County Public Utility District, Colville Tribes, Eastmont Metropolitan Parks District, LINK Transit, TREAD, and the Washington State Department of Transportation, as well as Cities of Cashmere, Chelan, Entiat, Leavenworth, Rock Island, and Wenatchee.

Residents can access the survey by clicking here.