Chelan PUD to Install New Electronic Meters on Feb. 1

Chelan PUD will be installing new two-way advanced meters across Chelan County on Feb. 1.

Chelan PUD’s board of commissioners signed off on this electronic meter installation project back in December of 2017.

These electronic meters will provide quick power outage notifications, provide accurate billing statements and compile an energy savings outlook for customers.

The advanced meter pilot project was rolled out during the summer of 2022, providing 500 smart meters to residents near the Sunnyslope area.

Director of Customer Service for Chelan PUD, Andy Wendell, said the beta test was successful and they expect a smooth transition in the anticipated 12-month timeframe.

“We're confident going into the full deployment that the system will function as we anticipated as it was designed, and we'll have a very functional system at the end,” Wendell said.

It will cost approximately $10 million to replace and install 50,000 meters across Chelan County.

Wendell said they are hoping to have all of their meters fully integrated throughout Chelan County by spring of 2024.

To learn more about these changes visit the Chelan PUD website here.