Wenatchee Heights Power Outage Could Be From Cable Failure

A power outage in Wenatchee Heights is leaving 13 Chelan PUD customers without power for an undetermined amount of time.

Chelan PUD says the outage is thought to have been caused by an underground cable fault, meaning an underground cable has likely gone bad.

PUD Crews are looking further into the outage and there's no current timeline for when power will be restored.

The outage has temporarily knocked two TownSquare Media radio signals off the air.

The News Radio 560 KPQ FM signal at 101.7 and the KW3 signal at 103.9 are off the air.