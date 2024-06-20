DNR Bans Campfires On Dispersed Lands In Eastern WA

The Washington State Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is banning dispersed campfires on the lands it manages in most of Eastern Washington.

The ban will go into effect at midnight tomorrow (Friday, June 21) and will be in place until further notice.

DNR spokesperson, Ryan Rodruck, says campfires are being prohibited in dispersed areas due to increased wildfire danger in the region.

"What this means is if you're not in an improved campground and you're just out on the landscape, we're going to have a ban on dispersed (camp)fires out of an abundance of caution to make certain we keep as many potential sparks off the landscape as we can."

Rodruck says campfires are still allowed on DNR lands in certain places where they can be safely built and burned.

"We still will allow fires at improved campground, so we encourage everyone to get out this weekend and go camping and have a campfire in those certified fire rings at those campgrounds."

The ban applies to nearly 900,000 acres of state trust and conservation lands in Adams, Asotin, Benton, Chelan, Columbia, Douglas, Franklin, Garfield, Grant, Kittitas, Klickitat, Walla Walla, Whitman, and Yakima Counties, as well as portions of Lincoln and Skamania Counties.

Recreationists on dispersed DNR lands are still permitted to use propane or butane camp stoves and backpacking stoves during the ban.