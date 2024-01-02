DNR Holding Workshops For Contractors In Eastern WA

The Washington State Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is holding a pair workshops regarding fuel reduction strategies for contractors in Eastern Washington.

The workshops are designed to familiarize contractors with the DNR’s 20-Year Forest Health Strategic Plan, which emphasizes forest health and resiliency, as well as reducing the impact of wildfires.

"It's an inside opportunity for contractors to learn about the fuel reduction skills," says DNR spokesperson, Lauren Padgett "These are things that they can then take to their clients and then offer as incentives or possible projects that can be on their land, as well as hopefully better identifying the opportunities they have to help prevent wildfires."

Padgett says the workshops will also provide contractors with information about how to access over $3 million in wildfire mitigation grant funding that is made available to landowners in Eastern Washington annually.

"It's just an opportunity to learn about how to sign up for funding, as well as permits for burning. There's also going to be opportunities to learn about tax information from department representatives as well."

Although the workshops are focused on contractors, anyone from the public is welcome to attend.

The workshops are free and will take place from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at 240 35th St NW in East Wenatchee on Wednesday, Jan. 24, and during the same hours on Wednesday, Feb. 7 at 625 Swift Blvd. in Richland.

To register or find out more information about the workshops, click here.

