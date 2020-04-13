East Wenatchee Cancels Classy Chassis

The City of East Wenatchee has decided to cancel the 2020 Classy Chassis Parade & Car Show amid COVID-19 concerns.

From the City of East Wenatchee:

With the recent developments from Governor Jay Inslee, Stay-At-Home Order until May 4 and the closure of all K-12 schools in Washington State for the school year, the City has had to make some difficult decisions. The health of our citizens is our number one priority.

After much considering, it is with a heavy heart that we are announcing the cancelation of the Classy Chassis Parade & Car Show, scheduled for May 1-2, and the Eastside Parkway Pileup, scheduled for June 27. Instead, we will focus on the Wings & Wheels Festival, scheduled for October 2-3, and plan on celebrating our community’s health and healing after COVID-19.

As a reminder, East Wenatchee City Hall remains closed at this time, but staff are still available by phone and email.