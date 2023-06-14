The aviation history of East Wenatchee will be celebrated with two events in early July.

In 1931, Clyde Pangborn and Hugh Herndon left Misawa, Japan, to fly Miss Veedol across the ocean in the first non-stop, trans-Pacific flight. After 41 hours, Miss Veedol crash landed above East Wenatchee. The Wenatchee Valley has been connected to Misawa ever since and Pangborn's Festival of Flight was created to celebrate this historic event.

Pangborn’s Festival of Flight

The City of East Wenatchee and the Chelan-Douglas Regionial Port Authority invite the community to the free, family friendly event on Saturday, July 8th. The festival celebrates East Wenatchee's aviation history, includes displays of airplanes and interesting exhibits and Japanese cultural activities. Food vendors will offer some delicious fare and kids can get face painted and have fun learning about aviation!

The Pangborn Festival of Flight is 9am to 3pm at Pangborn Memorial Airport in East Wenatchee, Washington

Pangborn Festival of Flight Benefit Dinner & Dance

East Wenatchee's celebration weekend is kicking off with a 1940’s Big Band Dinner & Dance on Friday, July 7th with proceeds supporting the Spirit of Wenatchee’s Aviation Scholarship.

The benefit event will have a theme set in the golden era of flight and features a silent auction, music by the Wenatchee Big Band, delicious food and photos with the vintage airplanes from the motion picture "Devotion" that was filmed over East Wenatchee and Douglas County. Must be 21 & over to attend.

Event sponsors include Ridgeline Aviation, RH2, C&O Nursery, ALSC Architects, Davis Arneil Law Firm and Ardurra.

The event is 6pm to 10pm at the Executive Flight Inc. Display Hangar near Pangborn Airport in East Wenatchee.

For ticket information