Fall Colors Starting To Appear In Okanogan Wenatchee Forest

The fall season is here, which will bring vibrant colors in the Okanogan Wenatchee National Forest.

Leaves are just starting to turn color in the high elevation areas of the forest.

Forest Service spokesperson Robin DeMario says it'll be important to keep up with rainfall which helps trigger the color change along with decreasing daylight hours. fall colors

"It's a fleeting time period," said DeMario. "Once the leaves fall to the ground, they're no longer there for us to enjoy. So, definitely plan an outing to check out the fall colors as we progress into the end of September and October and November."

The hill sides along the roadways through Stevens and Blewett passes are just starting to turn color.

DeMario says they're still waiting to see a change in some trees deeper into the forest

"I haven't heard much about Larch turning color yet," DeMario said. "But we can anticipate that will be occurring very soon. And that's in the backcountry, say the Alpine Lakes Wilderness Area, Glacier Peak Wilderness, those backcountry areas where we'll start to see some of those Larch's."

Larches are unique because they're deciduous pines, not evergreens, resulting in their needles changing from green to gold in the fall.

Photos of the color change are posted on the National Forest Facebook page, and people can also contact ranger district offices for suggestions on where fall colors are located.

Anyone planning a camping trip in the forest should be ready for both cool and warm temperatures.

DeMario says it’s important to bring layers of clothing, and wear hunter orange as many hunting seasons are now occurring.

The Forest Service is also vigilant in advising people who have campfires to completely extinguish them before leaving a camp.

The Okanogan Wenatchee National Forest Ranger districts are listed below. The Chelan, Entiat and Wenatchee districts are the closest to the Wenatchee Valley.

Chelan Ranger District 428 W. Woodin Avenue

Chelan, WA 98816

(509) 682-4900

Cle Elum Ranger District

803 W. 2nd Street

Cle Elum, WA 98922

(509) 852-1100

Entiat Ranger District

2108 Entiat Way

Entiat, WA 98822

(509) 784-4700

Methow Valley Ranger District

24 West Chewuch Road

Winthrop, WA 98862

(509) 996-4000

Naches Ranger District

10237 Highway 12

Naches, WA 98937

(509) 653-1401

Wenatchee River Ranger District

600 Sherbourne

Leavenworth, WA 98826

(509) 548-2550