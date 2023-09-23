Friday Night North Central Washington Football Prep Scores
Here is a roundup of Friday night High School football scores in North Central Washington for September 22nd, 2023
Wenatchee 51, at Eisenhower 6
Eastmont 48, Davis 0
Cashmere 20, at Toppenish 0
Granite Falls 41, Cascade 0
Chelan 49, Tonasket 20
Manson 56, at Highland 13
Entiat 69, at Pateros 6
Quincy 45, at Brewster 0
Almira-Coulee Hartline 44, Inchelium 28
Oroville 32, Bridgeport 8
Waterville-Mansfield 66, at Soap Lake 28
Moses Lake 44, Central Valley 28
Ephrata 21, East Valley 17
Ellensburg 38, Grandview 0
River View 56, Kittitas 20
Tri-Cities Prep 28, Cle Elum 0
Othello 35, at Selah 7
Okanogan 42, Chewelah 12
Deer Park 27, Omak 25
Lake Roosevelt 28, Liberty 9
Royal at Lynden Christian, Saturday
