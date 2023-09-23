Friday Night North Central Washington Football Prep Scores

Friday Night North Central Washington Football Prep Scores

Photo provided by Central Washington University

Here is a roundup of Friday night High School football scores in North Central Washington for September 22nd, 2023

 

Wenatchee 51, at Eisenhower 6

Eastmont 48, Davis 0

Cashmere 20,  at Toppenish 0

Granite Falls 41, Cascade 0

Chelan 49, Tonasket 20

Manson 56, at Highland 13

Entiat 69, at Pateros 6

Quincy 45, at Brewster 0

Almira-Coulee Hartline 44, Inchelium 28

Oroville 32, Bridgeport 8

Waterville-Mansfield 66, at Soap Lake 28

Moses Lake 44, Central Valley 28

Ephrata 21, East Valley 17

Ellensburg 38, Grandview 0

River View 56, Kittitas 20

Tri-Cities Prep 28, Cle Elum 0

Othello 35,  at Selah 7

Okanogan 42, Chewelah 12

Deer Park 27, Omak 25

Lake Roosevelt 28, Liberty 9

Ephrata 21, East Valley 17

Royal at Lynden Christian, Saturday

Get our free mobile app

LOOK: Average salary needed to get by in every U.S. state

According to data from GOBankingRates.com, The median salary across the U.S. a single person must make to get by collectively is $57,000. However, some states are far from that.

So how much higher or lower is your state to the national average, and which states are the top 10 most and least affordable overall? Let's find out.
Filed Under: Prep Football scores
Categories: Articles, KPQ News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From NewsRadio 560 KPQ