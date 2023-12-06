GoFundMe Page Established For 9-Year-Old Crash Victim

The family of a 9-year-old girl who died in a car crash near Warden this week has launched a GoFundMe page to assist with her funeral expenses.

Lemyia Carrier of Othello was killed early Monday morning on Road U Southeast when her mother, 31-year-old Mandy Flores, hit a patch of ice and rolled the pickup she was driving.

Carrier, who was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the wreck, was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene. Her two sisters, ages seven and ten who were buckled up, survived the crash with minor injuries along with Flores.

The fundraiser was established by Flores' sister and Carrier's aunt, Milynn Flores, who is also seeking to procure financial support for the medical expenses of Mandy Flores and her two surviving children.

As of Wednesday (Dec. 6) morning, the campaign had already raised nearly half of its $10,000 goal.

Lemyia Carrier was a third grade student at Warden Elementary School.

For more information and to make a donation, click here.