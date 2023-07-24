Gov. Inslee Issues Emergency Proclamation Over U.S. 2 Closure

The ongoing closure of U.S. Hwy 2 in the Waterville Plateau is leading to emergency action at the state level.

Governor Jay Inslee issued an emergency proclamation Monday to activate state resources to assist with recovery efforts.

State agencies are being directed to help local communities respond to and recover from the impact of the extended road closure.

A 24-mile stretch of U.S. 2 between Waterville and Coulee City has been closed for about two weeks after a mudslide destroyed large chunks of the roadway. The closure is near Farmer.

The emergency proclamation by Gov. Inslee noted the severe thunderstorm on July 10 in Douglas and Grant counties led to the damage. It also mentioned damage to a portion of SR 28.

"The Washington State Military Department has activated the State Emergency Operations Center to implement emergency response procedures and is coordinating resources to support local officials in alleviating the immediate impacts,” read a statement from the Governor's office.

The Washington State Department of Transportation (DOT) announced they have retained Hurst Construction, LLC of East Wenatchee to handle the project, which began last Thursday morning - July 20.

DOT spokesperson Lauren Loebsack says because the work has been classified as an emergency repair, the contractor will be on a tight timeline.

"The goal is to get the road open as soon as possible, so they (Hurst) have thirty days to complete the repairs and right now, it's looking like it will take the full thirty days to finish. There's some significant slope repair and build that needs to be done, as well as paving, striping, and the installation of guardrail."