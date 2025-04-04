Grant PUD Appoints New CCO

Grant County PUD announces a leadership change.

The PUD says 19-year employee Rich Flanigan begins his new role as Chief Commercia Officer April 11. He is already serving as interim chief until his official start date. He replaces John Mertlich who will lead the utility as general manager & CEO.

“I am confident that with Rich’s experience and proven track record, he will be a great leader and advocate for Grant PUD,” Mertlich said.

Flannigan is an Ephrata High School graduate. He has bachelor's degrees in accounting and finance from Washington State University.

“This is an exciting opportunity,” Flanigan said. “I’ve done a lot of different things at Grant PUD and have a good understanding of the District; that will help in my new role. I’m looking forward to the challenges ahead.”

Flanigan lives with his wife in Ephrata and has done so for the past 35 years. They have raised four children there. He enjoyes skiing trips, working around the yard, and reading in his spare time.