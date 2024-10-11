Grant PUD Purchasing 159 Acres To Build New Service Center

The Grant County PUD is moving ahead with the purchase of land near Moses Lake that will soon become the site of a new regional service center for the utility.

PUD commissioners approved the move to buy the 159-acre parcel near the junction of Interstate-90 and state Route 17 for $10.1 million at a meeting on Tuesday.

Get our free mobile app

The new service center will also be used as a headquarters for regional line crews and will feature meeting and office spaces, a storage yard, and shop buildings, along with other amenities.

The project is part of the PUD's Facilities Master Plan, which was approved in 2022 in an effort to upgrade outdated infrastructure within the utility.

The PUD is also in the process of purchasing land near Ephrata where another new service center will be built.