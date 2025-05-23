A brush fire sent crews in Western Grant County scrambling on Wednesday evening.

Officials say the blaze ignited just north of Mattawa near Wanapum Dam and quickly swelled to 70 acres in dry grass and sagebrush before being corralled.

The Grant County PUD says the fire disrupted internet service to residents in Beverly, Schawana, Mattaw, and Desert Aire for several hours before being restored.

Crews remained at the scene through Thursday mopping up hot spots and ensuring that the blaze was completely out.

The cause of the fire is unknown and currently under investigation.