Two Hurt in Head-On Crash Near Mattawa

Two Hurt in Head-On Crash Near Mattawa

artolympic
Two Mattawa residents have injuries after a head-on collision on State Route 243 two miles south of Mattawa Saturday evening.
NewsRadio 560 KPQ logo
Get our free mobile app
Washington State Patrol said it happened around 5:30 p.m. when the driver of a sedan, 18-year-old Daniel Tlatenchi-Garcia, crossed the centerline and struck an SUV, driven by 23-year-old Lisli Gonzalez Garcia.
Both drivers sustained injuries and were transported to Kadlec Medical Center in Richland. Troopers do not know if either wore seatbelts, nor if drugs or alcohol played a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.

Plane Crashes Near Bellevue, Washington

Filed Under: injury crash, mattawa, washington state patrol
Categories: Breaking News, KPQ News

More From NewsRadio 560 KPQ