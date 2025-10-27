Two Mattawa residents have injuries after a head-on collision on State Route 243 two miles south of Mattawa Saturday evening.

Washington State Patrol said it happened around 5:30 p.m. when the driver of a sedan, 18-year-old Daniel Tlatenchi-Garcia, crossed the centerline and struck an SUV, driven by 23-year-old Lisli Gonzalez Garcia.

Both drivers sustained injuries and were transported to Kadlec Medical Center in Richland. Troopers do not know if either wore seatbelts, nor if drugs or alcohol played a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.