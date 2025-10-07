Brushfire Near Soap Lake Blackens 200 Acres

Firefighters in Grant County stayed busy corralling to an autumn brush fire on Monday afternoon.

Officials with Grant County Fire District No. 13 say the blaze erupted just off State Route 17 about three miles north of Soap Lake at around 3 p.m.

Crews from six other agencies, including Grant County Fire Districts 3, 5, 6, and 7, as well as both the Ephrata and Moses Lake Fire Departments responded to the incident.

The blaze grew to approximately 200 acres in dry grass and sagebrush in a largely unpopulated area before being brought under control at around 5:15 p.m.

Officials say the incident serves as a good reminder that brush fires can still occur, even though cooler fall weather has arrived.