Here are the Forbes 5-Star Hotels in the Pacific Northwest

Wanna get away?

Consider splurging on a “Forbes Five Star Hotel” that’s driving distance from all of us in the Pacific Northwest. Between Seattle and Vancouver BC, you have 4 Forbes Five Star rated hotels and 7 four-star rated hotels, in the Northwest, to choose from.

Lets start with the FORBES FOUR STAR rated hotels in the Northwest

Lotte Hotel Seattle

Lotte Hotel Seattle (Facebook) Lotte Hotel Seattle (Facebook) loading...

The one Forbes four star rated hotel in Seattle.

Some of the most scenic views in Seattle from the 16th floor! Rising from 5th Avenue and Marion Street in supreme style -Trip Advisor’s overview on Lotte Hotel Seattle

https://www.lottehotelseattle.com/

Grab your passport to experience the other Forbes Four Star hotels in Vancouver BC and on Vancouver Island.

Fairmont Hotel Vancouver

Fairmont Hotel Vancouver (Facebook) Fairmont Hotel Vancouver (Facebook) loading...

The oldest of the four Fairmont Hotels in the greater Vancouver metro. It was built in 1939, known as the “Castle in the City” https://www.fairmont.com/hotel-vancouver

Fairmont Waterfront

Fairmont Waterfront (Facebook) Fairmont Waterfront (Facebook) loading...

Relaxed & modern. The Fairmont Waterfront, Vancouver offers 489 airy rooms with floor-to-ceiling windows offering gorgeous ocean, mountain or urban views. http://www.fairmont.com/waterfront-vancouver/

Fairmont Empress in Victoria

Fairmont Empress (Facebook) Fairmont Empress (Facebook) loading...

The Fairmont Empress is impossible to overlook. Not only is it regally situated on the Inner Harbour of Victoria, the picturesque capital of British Columbia, but it is also an imposing National Historic Site that has attracted kings, queens and celebrities since it opened in 1908. -Forbes

http://www.fairmont.com/empress-victoria/

Four Seasons Resort and Residences Whistler

Four Seasons Resort and Residences Whistler (Facebook) Four Seasons Resort and Residences Whistler (Facebook) loading...

A year-round sanctuary at Blackcomb's base -Forbes

https://www.fourseasons.com/whistler/

The Sutton Place Hotel

The Sutton Place Hotel (Facebook) The Sutton Place Hotel (Facebook) loading...

Experience a refined european experience in downtown Vancouver BC 845 Burrard Street, Vancouver, BC https://www.suttonplace.com/vancouver

The final four star hotel option would be the longest drive of any option (4 or 5 star.) Situated on Vancouver Island’s wild west coast, The Wickaninnish in Tofino, BC

The Wickaninnish Inn (Facebook) The Wickaninnish Inn (Facebook) loading...

A bucket list hotel you should experience. Drive or fly. Find the options of getting to Tofino and do it! https://www.wickinn.com/about/getting-here/

The Forbes FIVE STAR Hotels are world class. Here are the four in the Northwest

The Four Seasons Hotel Seattle

The Four Seasons Hotel Seattle (Facebook) The Four Seasons Hotel Seattle (Facebook) loading...

The one Seattle 5-star is known worldwide.

In the heart of the city’s downtown, with the Seattle Art Museum on one side, iconic Pike Place Market on another and the waters of Elliott Bay gleaming to the west. -Four Seasons Hotel Seattle

https://www.fourseasons.com/seattle/

The other three Forbes Five Star hotels are north of the border

The Fairmont Pacific Rim

The Fairmont Pacific Rim (Facebook) The Fairmont Pacific Rim (Facebook) loading...

The highest rated of all the Vancouver Fairmont family, The Fairmont Pacific Rim also the newest, built in 2010 - in time for the Vancouver Winter Olympics. https://www.fairmont.com/pacific-rim-vancouver/

The Hotel Rosewood Georgia

The Hotel Rosewood Georgia (Facebook) The Hotel Rosewood Georgia (Facebook) loading...

Located in the heart of downtown Vancouver BC, It's the most centrally located hotel of this high rated list. Built in 1927, it recently underwent a thorough overhaul - and is considered one the highest quality hotels in Canada and the world. https://www.rosewoodhotels.com/en/hotel-georgia-vancouver

The Shangri-La Hotel Vancouver

Shangri-La Vancouver (Facebook) Shangri-La Vancouver (Facebook) loading...

Occupying 15 floors of the Vancouver’s tallest building, come and experience Downtown, all within walking distance. https://www.shangri-la.com/vancouver/shangrila/

INFO: Forbes