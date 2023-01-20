Here’s What to do this Weekend in NCW

CVCH is proud to host the Bundle Up Festival 1k/5k. 5K participants may receive a race shirt when checking in the day of the race, limited quantity available. The races are part of the bigger Bundle Up Festival happening at Pybus Public Market in Wenatchee, WA. This race is being used to help fundraise for CVCH's Girls on the Run program to help empower young girls as well as to help our Helping Hands program at CVCH. We will also provide funding for the Wenatchee Valley Sports Foundation. This event is a friendly community event, it will not be professionally timed.