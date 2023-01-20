Here’s What to do this Weekend in NCW
Go Have Some Fun in North Central Washington!
LEAVENWORTH
CHELAN/MANSON
QUINCY/MOSES LAKE
WENATCHEE VALLEY/CASHMERE/WATERVILLE
Go check out a film premiere - at Wenatchee’s Numerica Performing Arts Center
PROJECT PIVOT
Friday Night - January 20th
6pm start
Doors open at 5:30pm (1 Hour 40 minute runtime)
Tickets ($5-$12) at the door or online HERE
PROJECT PIVOT - A New feature length documentary by Charley Voorhis of Voortex Productions, presented by Goodfellow Bros.
A skateboarder, a mountain biker and a rock climber are dropped into each other's sport to discover what drives them, what scares them, and what they all have in common.
Stay afterwards for a chance to win prizes, and meet the cast at the after party.
Additional thanks to Cascade Loop and One Way Construction for sponsoring this event
-NumericaPAC.org
Friday Night Music @ Wenatchee’s PYBUS MARKET
Featuring: The Prairie Girls
Friday night January 20th @ 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm
The Prairie Girls enjoy covering all the good stuff from Dolly to Miranda. Their harmonies combined with guitar and mandolin inspired by country and bluegrass make for an easy listening experience.
-PybusPublicMarket.org
The Peking Acrobats @ Wenatchee’s Numerica Performing Arts Center
Acrobatic entertainment for the entire family
Saturday night - January 21st
6pm start
Tickets at the door or Online HERE
Nearly everything The Peking Acrobats did last night was amazing - and stunning and breathtaking and WOW! - Seattle Times
CVCH Bundle Up 1K/5k
Saturday January 21st
Kids 1k Race Time: 11:00 AM
5k Race Time: 11:30 AM
Wenatchee’s Pybus Public Market
More INFO: HERE
CVCH is proud to host the Bundle Up Festival 1k/5k. 5K participants may receive a race shirt when checking in the day of the race, limited quantity available. The races are part of the bigger Bundle Up Festival happening at Pybus Public Market in Wenatchee, WA. This race is being used to help fundraise for CVCH's Girls on the Run program to help empower young girls as well as to help our Helping Hands program at CVCH. We will also provide funding for the Wenatchee Valley Sports Foundation. This event is a friendly community event, it will not be professionally timed.
-Columbia Valley Community Health
LEAVENWORTH
Upper Valley Empty Bowls Community Bowl Glazing
Friday January 20th - Noon to 8pm
Saturday January 21st - 10am to 8pm
Sunday January 22nd - 10am to 8pm
Monday January 23rd - 10am to 8pm
Tuesday January 24th - 10am to 8pm
PURCHASE YOUR BOWL - In person at the Sleepy Lady’s Woodpecker Room
Sleeping Lady Mountain Resort
7375 Icicle Road Leavenworth, WA 98826
Phone: 800-574-2123
Email: info@sleepinglady.com
Event Info: https://uvemptybowls.org/
WASHINGTON NORDIC CUP RACE #3 (All-ages Cross Country Ski Race)
SUNDAY, JANUARY 22ND, 2023
5 km - Race open to all ages. Scoring for U16, U18 and U20.
2 km - Race open to all ages. Scoring for U12 and U14.
1 km - Race open to all ages. Scoring for U8 and U10.
RACE DETAILS
All races will be classic. Techniques allowed are diagonal stride, double pole kick and double pole. It is important that athletes inspect and ski the course prior to their race. - SkiLeavenworth.com
RACE SCHEDULE
11:00 am: Course inspection & Race Number Pick-up
Noon: LWSC Classic Begins
12:00PM - 5 km (U20, U18, U16)
12:45PM - 2 km (U14, U12)
1:15PM - 1 km (U10, U8)
Directly following 1K race - Lollipop Race (U6)
Awards following
REGISTRATION - Free! Register online by the end of Friday - January 20th. Limited Same-Day Registration.
ONLINE INFO: https://skileavenworth.com/events/wa-nordic-cup-race-3
RACE LOCATION
Leavenworth Winter Sports Club
Leavenworth Golf Course
9101 Icicle Road
Leavenworth, WA 98826
CHELAN/MANSON
Lots to do and see…wineries, music, yoga sessions and more.
Find out when & where here: https://www.lakechelan.com/events/category/event/
QUINCY/MOSES LAKE
Women’s College Basketball:
Wenatchee Valley College @ Big Bend Community College
Saturday January 21st
2pm Tipoff
Big Bend Gymnasium
6714 26th Ave. N.E.
Moses Lake, WA
