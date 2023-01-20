Here&#8217;s What to do this Weekend in NCW

Here’s What to do this Weekend in NCW

Project Pivot (YouTube)

Go Have Some Fun  in North Central Washington!

Scroll down to find events in

LEAVENWORTH

CHELAN/MANSON

QUINCY/MOSES LAKE

WENATCHEE VALLEY/CASHMERE/WATERVILLE

WENATCHEE VALLEY/CASHMERE/WATERVILLE

Go check out a film premiere - at Wenatchee’s Numerica Performing Arts Center

PROJECT PIVOT

Friday Night - January 20th

6pm start

Doors open at 5:30pm (1 Hour 40 minute runtime)

Tickets ($5-$12) at the door or online HERE

PROJECT PIVOT - A New feature length documentary by Charley Voorhis of Voortex Productions, presented by Goodfellow Bros.

A skateboarder, a mountain biker and a rock climber are dropped into each other's sport to discover what drives them, what scares them, and what they all have in common.

Stay afterwards for a chance to win prizes, and meet the cast at the after party.

Additional thanks to Cascade Loop and One Way Construction for sponsoring this event

-NumericaPAC.org

 

Friday Night Music @ Wenatchee’s PYBUS MARKET

Featuring: The Prairie Girls

Friday night January 20th @ 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm

The Prairie Girls enjoy covering all the good stuff from Dolly to Miranda. Their harmonies combined with guitar and mandolin inspired by country and bluegrass make for an easy listening experience.

-PybusPublicMarket.org

 

The Peking Acrobats @ Wenatchee’s Numerica Performing Arts Center

Acrobatic entertainment for the entire family

Saturday night - January 21st

6pm start

Tickets at the door or Online HERE

Nearly everything The Peking Acrobats did last night was amazing - and stunning and breathtaking and WOW! -  Seattle Times

CVCH Bundle Up 1K/5k

Saturday January 21st

Kids 1k Race Time: 11:00 AM

5k Race Time: 11:30 AM

Wenatchee’s Pybus Public Market

More INFO: HERE

CVCH is proud to host the Bundle Up Festival 1k/5k. 5K participants may receive a race shirt when checking in the day of the race, limited quantity available. The races are part of the bigger Bundle Up Festival happening at Pybus Public Market in Wenatchee, WA. This race is being used to help fundraise for CVCH's Girls on the Run program to help empower young girls as well as to help our Helping Hands program at CVCH. We will also provide funding for the Wenatchee Valley Sports Foundation. This event is a friendly community event, it will not be professionally timed.

-Columbia Valley Community Health

LEAVENWORTH

Upper Valley Empty Bowls Community Bowl Glazing

Friday January 20th - Noon to 8pm

Saturday January 21st - 10am to 8pm

Sunday January 22nd - 10am to 8pm

Monday January 23rd - 10am to 8pm

Tuesday January 24th - 10am to 8pm

PURCHASE YOUR BOWL - In person at the Sleepy Lady’s Woodpecker Room

Sleeping Lady Mountain Resort

7375 Icicle Road Leavenworth, WA 98826

Phone: 800-574-2123

Email: info@sleepinglady.com

Event Info: https://uvemptybowls.org/

WASHINGTON NORDIC CUP RACE #3 (All-ages Cross Country Ski Race)

SUNDAY, JANUARY 22ND, 2023

5 km - Race open to all ages. Scoring for U16, U18 and U20.

2 km - Race open to all ages. Scoring for U12 and U14.

1 km - Race open to all ages. Scoring for U8 and U10.

RACE DETAILS

All races will be classic. Techniques allowed are diagonal stride, double pole kick and double pole. It is important that athletes inspect and ski the course prior to their race. - SkiLeavenworth.com

RACE SCHEDULE

11:00 am: Course inspection & Race Number Pick-up

Noon: LWSC Classic Begins

12:00PM - 5 km (U20, U18, U16)

12:45PM - 2 km (U14, U12)

1:15PM - 1 km (U10, U8)

Directly following 1K race - Lollipop Race (U6)

Awards following

REGISTRATION - Free! Register online by the end of Friday - January 20th. Limited Same-Day Registration.

ONLINE INFO: https://skileavenworth.com/events/wa-nordic-cup-race-3

RACE LOCATION

Leavenworth Winter Sports Club

Leavenworth Golf Course

9101 Icicle Road

Leavenworth, WA 98826

CHELAN/MANSON

Lots to do and see…wineries, music, yoga sessions and more.

Find out when & where here: https://www.lakechelan.com/events/category/event/

QUINCY/MOSES LAKE

 

Women’s College Basketball: 

Wenatchee Valley College @ Big Bend Community College

Saturday January 21st

2pm Tipoff

Big Bend Gymnasium

6714 26th Ave. N.E.

Moses Lake, WA

Men’s College Basketball

Wenatchee Valley College @ Big Bend Community College

Saturday January 21st

4pm Tipoff

Big Bend Gymnasium

6714 26th Ave. N.E.

Moses Lake, WA

