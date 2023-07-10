How to find Decent Parking Rates When Visiting Seattle (or Yakima, Bellingham) or any town in Washington State.

Last month, my wife and I decided to celebrate our anniversary at my bucket list sushi restaurant, Sushi Kashiba. We had a great time, which I’ll write about in more detail later.

We stayed at the Seattle Grand Hyatt, not far from Seattle’s GameStop and the Convention Center. After nailing down hotel accommodations, I remember my wife looking at getting a decent rate for parking our car for two nights in downtown Seattle. We looked at various parking apps that do all the heavy lifting of finding the lowest parking garage rates in an area close by our hotel.

We decided on an app that helped us reserve a spot without paying premium price and saved us valuable time of driving around in circles looking for a place to park.

When we arrived at our parking garage (thankfully right across the street from our hotel) it displayed a sign that said :PARKING LOT FULL. But we got in since we reserved our spot, beforehand, on the parking app!

So what's the app?

We found a bunch of options for parking apps. The one we decided on was ParkWhiz

ParkWhiz App ParkWhiz App loading...

How ParkWhiz works:

1 - You enter the address of where your event or hotel is located.

ParkWhiz App ParkWhiz App loading...

2 - You select a date and time - if it's an event (like say for one of the Taylor Swift shows at Lumen Field in Seattle) it will be listed with all of the upcoming events in chronological order.

ParkWhiz App ParkWhiz App loading...

3 - Look on the map for places to park. The garages (or parking lots) will pop up with dollar amounts displayed in blue bubbles.

ParkWhiz App ParkWhiz App loading...

4 - Pay for parking in advance and you’ve now reserved your space! No more worrying about driving forever, looking for a spot!

ParkWhiz App ParkWhiz App loading...

We did see both great and some not so great (negative) feedback on this particular app (ParkWhiz) however, our experience was great. No issues!

INFO SOURCE: ParkWhiz Parking App

