Soo Ing-Moody was elected Mayor of Twisp three times and was a past President of the Association of Washington Cities. Ing-Moody who has served on the Twisp Town Council and various local, county and regional boards wants to step into the seat being vacated by Republican Jacquelin Maycumber who is running for Congress.

Ing-Moody, is running as a Republican candidate for the 7th Legislative District House seat in Olympia.

According to her campaign news release, Ing-Moody is currently employed as an Engagement Specialist with the Washington Department of Commerce and lives with her husband, a paramedic and two children in Okanogan County.

Soo Ing-Moody's leadership was recognized with a Commendation of Valor for her efforts following the 2014 Carlton Complex Fire and 2015 Okanogan Complex-Twisp River Fire that claimed the lives of three fire fighters and destroyed homes, livestock, businesses and thousands of acres in the region.

"The fires taught us that we can get trough anything, even the worts disaster, if we all work together, focus on improving basic infrastructure, and ensure working people have the opportunities needed to provide for their families and way of life in the district" said ing-Moody "I know how to effectively navigate through Federal and State red-tape to get things done and I'm ready to work hard to make our communities in District 7 have what we need to be strong for the future"

Ing-Moody has been endorsed by former 12th District State Senator Linda Parlette.

More information on the Soo Ing-Moody campaign can be found at VoteForSoo.com

