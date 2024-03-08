Tom Brady Was Almost a Major League Baseball Star
Did you know Tom Brady played baseball and almost was a Major League Baseball (MLB) star?
Tom Brady Could Have Been a Major League Baseball Player
Most know Brady as a star quarterback in the National Football League, where he won seven Super Bowls. Six are with the New England Patriots, and one is with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. What would pro football have looked like if Brady pursued a baseball career instead of playing football?
Tom Brady, the 1995 MLB Draft Pick
Aside from being a football star at Junipero Serra High School in California, Brady was also a talented baseball player. As a left-handed batting catcher who could hit for power, Brady started to attract scouts from the MLB. In 1995, Brady was selected by the Montreal Expos.
However, everyone knows that Brady left baseball to pursue an opportunity to play college football at Michigan before being drafted by the Patriots in 2000.
Tom Brady’s Baseball Card
Brady's Bowman 2023 Draft 1/1 Card
This year, Brady got his baseball card in the Bowman 2023 Draft card set. Some of his cards in the set are already going for a lot of money. His 1/1 Superfractor Auto was pulled this week (December 13th, 2023), and the card could sell for more than $500,000.
Brady even starred in a commercial for the card, which you can watch below.
Top 20 Baseball Cities in the USA (2023)
Gallery Credit: Noah Haynes
Major League Baseball Players who served in the military