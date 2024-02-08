Another fast-food franchise owner is filing Chapter 11.

Fast food in America has always been a license to print money, however. Some fast-food franchises are having problems. The number of fast-food franchises is growing, competition is becoming more competitive.

And now fast-food franchise owners in Georgia seems to be filing Chapter 11. According to thestreet.com,

“RRG, Inc., which operates 17 Popeye's locations based in Georgia, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection with the United States Bankruptcy Court for the southern district of Georgia. The owners, Mark Rinna and Jane Rinna, said that the filing is because a few locations are dragging the rest down.”

I have made no secret about my love for Popeyes, (in fact this article is really just an excuse for me to write about them) and how I would love to see one In Wenatchee, and the good news is this chapter 11 is not happening in Washington state. But it does not bode well for the franchise as a whole when a franchise owner in Georgia is filing for Chapter 11.

Thestreet.com says,

“This is the second Popeye's franchisee to file bankruptcy over the past 12 months as Premier Cajun Kings filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in March 2023 after its owner died.”

Now I have to admit, I'm very, very glad that no Popeye's locations are closing in Washington state, and there's quite a few of them. I think 20 in total. The most recent of which have shown up in the tri-cities. According to popeyes.com. there's also a location in Yakima and a location in Sunnyside.

My message to Popeyes is. Please don't destroy my dreams of Cajun popcorn shrimp and hush puppies. Come on, Popeyes, you can make it happen. If you build it, we will come, and eat, a lot.

