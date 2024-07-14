Confused about EV’s? So is about half of Washington state.

There seems to be more than a little confusion as to the capabilities of electric vehicles or EVs. And depending on where you are in the United States, that confusion is Lesser or greater? A great part of that confusion is caused by competing interests trying to get your attention. There is a survey out now that states that 50% of Washingtonians are "confused about EV messaging."

Like many things, I blame the Internet.

Yes, that pesky Internet. That digital bastion of information that will provide you with any opinion that you want to hear and will validate how good or bad you feel about pretty much anything. There seems to be active factions on either side of the EV question. That question being. Should you be interested in an electric vehicle?



ford.com ford.com loading...

Full disclosure here, I am an EV owner and I'm very happy about it but that doesn't mean that you need to be. I am not personally of the opinion that “every right-thinking human being” needs to be driving an electric vehicle.

Quantrell Subaru in Lexington, KY. Has done an interesting survey with over 3000 participants and have come up with some interesting statistics.

According to quantrellsubaru.com.

“The below table shows the percentage of people in each state who are confused about EV messaging.” for the full data table click the link below

Electric Vehicle Exasperation | Quantrell Subaru

Now to my way of thinking confusion about EV messaging is a little different than exasperation about electric vehicles. So, I'm going to talk about the confusion about EV messaging and it's basically the confusion about any messaging when it comes from the Internet. It's all about the source of that message.

tesla.com tesla.com loading...

If you read about electric vehicles from a website, for instance Tesla. It's safe to say that anything they write about electric vehicles will be mostly positive. (Especially about their EVs) When you read something negative about electric vehicles look at the source.

Did you know that for over a decade there has been at least one major foreign car manufacturer that has consistently lobbied in Congress against any law that would promote the sales of electric vehicles.

I was talking to my sister about this yesterday and she mentioned that probably part of this confusion about messaging is caused by people who go online, look at the headline, but don't read this story. They claim they're doing their own research, but their research basically revolves around X. (Formerly known as Twitter), or Facebook (formerly known as “The Face Book”)

Now it seems that wanting to own or drive an electric vehicle has turned into a political statement, this drives me crazy. For me personally, when I drive an EV, it’s not a political statement, it's a financial statement. (I'm not buying gas.)

lucidmotors.com lucidmotors.com loading...

Now don't get me wrong, I'm kind of a tech guy, so I like all the fancy lights and the buttons, the cool software and the screens, yes, all that stuff, but at the end of the day it just comes down to cost of operation. (and the stereo) That, and every time I drive by a gas station, I feel like I'm giving them the finger. (Childish, I know.)

Look, agreeing or disagreeing with my opinion does not matter.

What matters? Is your opinion.

Don't let some corporation tell you what that opinion should be.

Electric Vehicle Exasperation | Quantrell Subaru

10 Reviews About Using An Electric Car in Buffalo How feasible is it to own (and drive) an electric car? Take a look at these 10 Buffalo reviews from Reddit. Gallery Credit: Kadie Daye, Reddit



