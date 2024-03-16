Just when you think you’re out. they pull you right back in.

I have a love-hate relationship with fast food. I love to eat it and I hate what it does to my body. I'm trying to lose weight; I need to lose weight. Yes, I do have a problem with impulse control and what Wendy's is going to do is not helping me at all.

Every spring, Wendy's rolls out a new flavor of Frosty. They always do the chocolate and vanilla year-round, but a new flavor comes out for the spring and sometimes it's fun and sometimes it's kind of a miss. This time they've hit a bullseye right between my eyes.

When I was a child, even to this day, I loved the creamsicle. The orange creamsicle was the top of the heap. I can still find them at Safeway and Albertsons and they're awesome. Well, now Wendy's is rolling out their new spring flavor and it is the “Orange Dreamsickle Frosty”.

According to foodandwine.com.

“The limited flavor will launch on Tuesday, March 19 (which also marks the first day of spring) and will temporarily replace the Vanilla Frosty flavor. (As Wendy’s shared in a press release with media outlets, the chocolate flavor will still be available throughout the Orange Dreamsicle’s run).”

So, you tell me about it, you get me all excited about it, and then you tell me I have to wait until Tuesday before I can try it? (You're driving me nuts.)

My favorite thing to do with the frosty is to buy it and then go straight home and put it in the freezer. When it's time to consume it, it's like ice cream and I just get a spoon and I go to town.

This is going to drive me crazy; I'm going to be thinking about it all weekend. I may have to go to Safeway and get some creamsicles.