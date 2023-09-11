Kittitas County Police Seeking Two Burglary Suspects

Police in Kittitas County are asking for the public's assistance to catch a pair of suspects who are wanted for burglary.

The Kittitas County Sheriff's Office says the two men robbed a home just east of the town of Kittitas on August 22 and were then captured on surveillance video at a nearby store using a credit card that was taken from a wallet at the burglarized residence.

Both suspects are white, with one described as being heavy-set and in his 30s with dark hair, a goatee, and tattoos covering both arms, and the other being of thinner build in his 40s and clean-shaven with very short graying hair.

The pair were reportedly seen driving a silver Honda CR-V with stolen Washington license plates that have been traced to the Westside and a spare tire cover depicting a logo from an auto dealership in Texas.

Deputies say witnesses at a neighboring residence to where the burglary took place have also positively ID'd the men from the store's surveillance video.

Anyone with information about the suspects or their alleged crime(s) are asked to contact the Kittcom non-emergency line at 509-925-8534 and ask for Deputy Logan Garcia, referencing case # S23-10433.