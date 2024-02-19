Two Injured In Snowmobile Accident Near Roslyn

Two people have injuries following a snowmobile accident near Roslyn on Sunday morning.

The Kittitas County Sheriff's Office says it received distress signals from a GPS device in the Cooper Lake area at around 11:50 a.m.

Crews with Kittitas County Search & Rescue and Kittitas County Fire Districts No. 6 and 7 responded to the scene where they discovered a snowmobile that had lost control, gone over an embankment, and crashed into a cluster of trees.

The driver of the snowmobile, a 52-year-old man from Auburn, suffered minor injuries and was taken via ambulance to a Yakima-area hospital.

The man's passenger and wife, also 52-years-of-age, was more seriously injured and had to be carried out on a litter before being airlifted to Confluence Health Hospital in Wenatchee by helicopter from an emergency landing zone in Cle Elum.

