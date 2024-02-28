One Injured In Car vs. Semi Crash Near Cle Elum

A Walla Walla County woman has injuries following a two-vehicle accident involving a semi truck near Cle Elum this morning.

The Washington State Patrol says the crash occurred at just after 7:30 a.m. on State Route 970 when a car driven by 36-year-old Amanda L. Yaksic of College Place crossed the centerline and struck the semi.

Yaksic suffered unspecified injuries and was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, while the driver of the semi, 47-year-old Adama Fofana of Puyallup, was not injured.

Troopers say an investigation into the wreck is ongoing and charges are pending against Yaksic based on its findings.