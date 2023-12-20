Walmart PA code words you need to listen to. 

So, you're shopping, I don't care what store it is. And you hear an announcement on the PA? It could be clean up on aisle 5. Price check on Fritos Scoops. Manager to the housewares department. Some stores and businesses have special emergency code words that they use on the PA system. This is true even where I work.

For us it was Mr. Green and Mr. Black. If they were paging Mr. Green, That meant that they needed help at the front desk with an agitated listener. If the page was for Mr. Black, That meant go out the back door because somebody at the front desk has a gun. yeah, kind of scary I know, when we talked about this in the staff meeting, it kind of freaked me out a little.

So now imagine my Lack of surprise when I find out that other businesses have these kinds of codes as well, like Walmart.

If you're walking around Walmart and you hear an announcement and you wonder what it really means, we have some things to listen for, some of these codes could possibly save your life.

Commonsensemom.com Compiled a list of various codes to be listening for, while you're Shopping at your favorite Washington State Walmart.

Commonsensemoms.com. Broke down these secret codes and showed us the four different code categories. They have general codes for general talk, like spills and that kind of stuff, customer service, sales and discounts and the most important to be aware of. Emergency codes. Back in the day at Kmart you would have blue light specials. “Attention Kmart shoppers.”

Each announcement could contain numbers or letters or some other words, but the most important thing to pay attention are the colors. Because these are the most serious of the intercom announcement codes.

Code black, severe weather,

This could be referring to an eminent tornado or high winds, heavy snowstorm, or flooding.

Code Blue, Bomb Threat,

That one's pretty self-explanatory if you Here code blue, it's time to get out of there.

Code Brown, Active shooter,

This is the one that would freak me out, don't run, just drop and look for cover.

Code Green, Active Hostage situation,

I have no idea what I would need to do on this one except head for the door.

Code Orange, chemical Spill,

Look to see where you are and if you smell something funky, Head in the opposite direction.

Code Red, Fire,

Calmly head for the door and stay out of the way.

Code White, Injury/Accident,

Unless you're an EMT or a doctor, they don't need your help.

Over the years, I've shopped at Walmart more than a few times. I don't think I've ever heard any kind of announcement like this on the PA system, but if I do now, I know what I'm listening for.