Getting ready for work or school just got a little riskier. The Consumer Product and Safety Commission is issuing a recall for a popular hair tool. According to the site, the J&D Brush Bio Ionic One-Inch-Long Barrel Curling Iron is recalling 357,000 products in the US, with an additional 3,000 sold in Canada. The curling iron is being recalled due to a potential issue with its barrel, which may snap or detach, posing a burn hazard to consumers.

Which J & D Brush Products are Being Recalled?

CPSC explains:

This recall involves the Bio Ionic One-Inch-Long Barrel Curling Iron, model number LXT-CL-1.0, with a date code between 0722 and 1223. The curling iron features a black handle and barrel, with the BIOIONIC logo in blue on the handle. - CPSC.gov

CPSC CPSC loading...

These products were sold online at Amazon and Bioionic.com, and in stores at Ulta, Sephora, Nordstrom, and various beauty supply stores nationwide from August 2022 through July 2024.

If you purchased one of these recalled curling irons, you are asked to "immediately stop using the recalled curling iron, unplug it, and contact Bio Ionic to register for a free replacement curling iron."

Additionally, Bio Ionic will ask you to "cut off the plug and return the plug to the recalling firm using a prepaid shipping label."

The Latest Recalls Across The Country

Along with the curling iron recall, the Consumer Product Safety Commission has a list of other recalls across the country. There is currently a recall on Sauna360 Tylö Halmstad and Kiruna Hybrid Saunas. The benches inside have been breaking, and in one case, causing the customer to injure their neck and back. The CPSC (Consumer Product Safety Commission) recommends that owners of the saunas mentioned above stop using them immediately and contact Sauna360 for a free repair. They will provide a professional installer to "retrofit the benches with additional hardware." Consumers will also receive a new, revised product manual that includes a weight limit. Stay up to date on the latest product recalls at CPSC.gov.

