It looks like the New York State Legislature is planning to ban soon the sale of all Non-Stick Cookware in kitchens across New York. Does our own Washington legislature have any similar plans? While Washington hasn't banned all non-stick pots and pans yet, new laws will soon put restrictions on specific components.

Upcoming Cookware Regulations in Washington

Starting January 1, 2026, Washington state will implement a new law that bans the sale of cookware containing lead above five ppm, making it illegal to sell new cookware containing lead in the state.

A previous law has already restricted the use of PFAS chemicals in food packaging, especially in paper and cardboard products such as microwave popcorn bags and sandwich wrappers. However, this law does not cover cookware. The Department of Health also points out that PFAS can sometimes be found in non-stick cookware and may be released into the air when pans become very hot, which is important to keep in mind.



What are PFAS substances?

PFAS, also known as “per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances,” are a diverse group of thousands of man-made chemicals developed for their ability to repel grease, oil, water, and heat. PFAS are often referred to as “forever chemicals.” They are called this because they don’t easily break down in our environment or bodies.

You'll find PFAS in everyday items like non-stick cookware, making their presence quite common.

What this means for you here in Washington

Starting January 1, 2026, in Washington, new pots and pans cannot contain lead above the specified limit, so keep this in mind when shopping. There's no need to toss your current cookware, but future products will follow these new rules. Also, even though the lead ban doesn't specifically cover PFAS in non-stick pans, it's good to know that the state has already put restrictions on PFAS in food packaging, helping to keep everything safer.

