Team Battling Pioneer Fire Establishes Close Ties With Stehekin

Team Battling Pioneer Fire Establishes Close Ties With Stehekin

Image of gathering in Stehekin from Chelan County Emergency Management

The firefighting team battling the Pioneer Fire on Lake Chelan is keeping in close contact with residents in the close by town of Stehekin. 

The incident management team held a meeting in Stehekin Tuesday night, where they told residents they'd get the most up to date information on the fire delivered to them daily. 

Image of gathering in Stehekin from Chelan County Emergency Management
loading...

Incident management Team 13 spokesperson Eric Waters says the info will be posted in key spots around the town. 

“We are sending that information to community members, the post office up there, the National Parks Service has a presence up there,” said Waters. “There’s a couple of businesses that are up there that are, kind of, key locations for the community, and we are connected now directly with them.” 

Stehekin is roughly three-and-a-half miles north of where the Pioneer Fire is burning. 

Image of Lake Chelan Poineer Fire from Chelan Couty Sheriff's Office
loading...

Waters says they also want visitors to know that Stehekin is still easily assessable, despite the fire. 

“It’s a small window of time during the Summer when access is pretty easy in and out of that area, and it is a beautiful area,” Waters said. “And so, we want people to know you can still go there and we want people to go up there and recreate.” 

The fire has been burning 3,811 acres on the North Shore of Lake Chelan for the past three days. 

Eight helicopters continue to dump water on the fire with buckets of water collected from the lake. 

The number of crew members on the ground has grown from 387 to 422 as of Wednesday.  

Image of Lake Chelan Poineer Fire from Chelan Couty Sheriff's Office
loading...

There are 11 homes and cabins in evacuation notice areas that have so far been protected from the fire. All bridges, docks, campgrounds and hiking trails have also been preserved so far. 

Waters said there are plenty of areas outside of evacuation notice areas which are open to recreate. 

The evacuation areas are as follows: 

  • Level 3:  Just north of Moore Point south to Canoe Creek. Level 3 (in red) means leave the area immediately. 
  • Level 2 (down lake): Canoe Creek to Lone Fir Creek. Level 2 (in yellow) means prepare now in case you need to evaucate the area in a hurry. 
  • Level 1 (down lake): Lone Fir Creek to Safety Harbor. Level 1 (in green) means stay alert and monitor the fire in the area. 
  • Level 2 (up lake): Just north of Moore Point to and including Flick Creek Campground. Level 2 (in yellow) means prepare now in case you need to evaucate the area in a hurry. 
  • Level 1 (up lake): Flick Creek Campground to and including the Fourmile Creek camping area. Level 1 (in green) means stay alert and monitor the fire in the area. 

10 Tips To Prevent Wildfires

Smokey The Bear said it best, "only you can prevent wildfires." Well, it's a lot easier said than done, Smokey. Great name for a bear trying to warn us about fire hazards, by the way.

In order to prevent wildfires, you have to first know how they can be prevented. Here are 10 tips provided by the Department Of Interior that will help you in your every day life, so you can enjoy being outside, camping, and having bonfires without it turning into a problem.

Here are their 10 tips, along with some simplified explanations from me.

Gallery Credit: Cort Freeman

Filed Under: lake chelan, national parks service, pioneer fire
Categories: KPQ News, Local News

More From NewsRadio 560 KPQ