Beautifully Affordable: A Budget Christmas Guide For WA State

If there is one person who gets having to manage a tight budget for Christmas, it would be me, but I am most certainly not the only one heading the cost-of-living wages in Washington State. Budget is a word heard every day now. So, lets "hack" our Christmas Budget while still feeling the love, appreciation and festive spirit!

7 Budget Friendly Hacks for a Beautiful Christmas in Washington State:

1. Thrift Shops

Aly/Canva Aly/Canva loading...

Not only will you be able to find some really cool, last of it's kind stuffs but you'll also save some major dough! This is the perfect place to find vases, artwork, furniture, of course clothes and so much more! Perfect place to shop for kids toys as well, just make sure to really wash them before gifting.

Click here to get gift ideas and see local places in the Wenatchee Valley to donate and shop as well.

2. Photo's

Canva/Aly Canva/Aly loading...

I cannot express enough the beautful smiles and heartwarming "awes" you will get when you gift someone a picture in a nice frame. Prints are super cheap and you can usually download an app and have them printed locally for pick-up. Try Walgreens and/or Office Depot (If you have Canva, you can send them right over to Office Depot from your account!)

3. Make your own Ornaments!

Aly/Canva Aly/Canva loading...

Have a really fun craft night making/painting bulbs. So many fun and easy ideas to help make the home magical. Plus they make great gifts for the kids to make for family members!

Top 5 Places to get Crafty in Wenatchee Washington

4. Buy in Advance.

Aly/Canva Aly/Canva loading...

I need to listen to my own advice but seriously, buying in advance (throughout the year) really does cut down on the "big holiday shopping day" spending.

12 Reasons Why YOU Should Be Christmas Shopping Already

5. Bake

Aly/Canva Aly/Canva loading...

Don't know what to get someone? A tin of cookies will do the trick! Decorate the sugar cookies, learn a new receipt and don't forget the festive apron! How fun for the kids to help decorate too!

Have you tried to crumble cookies in Wenatchee?

6. Repurpose Paper!

Aly/Canva Aly/Canva loading...

Spot spending so much on wrapping paper. Do you have a bunch of old newspaper? Maybe even old magazines, use it! Plus makes for some fun conversations while unwrapping.

Wrapping up the Christmas Season

7. Utilize the Dollar Store!

Aly/Canva Aly/Canva loading...

You absolutey do not need to break the bank for food, decor, even stocking stuffers! Find it all in your local Dollar Store! Need ingredients for your baking? Dollar store. Need a nice vase to hold your festive plants? Dollar Store. Need some random stocking stuffers for all the kids? Dollar Store. Need Hot Chocolate ingredients? Dollar Store. I could continue but I think you get the point.

Retail Workers Hate These 5 Phrases During the Holidays

BONUS: Buy a Tree Scented Candle

Aly/Canva Aly/Canva loading...

I know you are asking, "Why." Hear me out. Let's say you have a fake tree and or just a bunch of not fresh greenery. A candle/wax warmer/scent plug-in, with the smell of evergreen tree, pine tree, something festive like that will instantly give your home that warm Christmas smell.

No matter how you decorate, gift give, travel, spend, remember, the Spirit of Christmas is in our hearts. Have a happy and Blessed Holiday Season, Friend.

23 of Santa's favorite Christmas jokes 23 of Santa's favorite Christmas jokes Gallery Credit: Tammie Toren

Christmas Trees 2023