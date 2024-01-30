Chelan County Seeks Public Feedback On Recreation

Chelan County is seeking public input about recreation as it works to update its Comprehensive Plan.

Every seven years, the County updates the recreation element of the plan, which helps to ensure eligibility for grant funding opportunities that can assist with the implementation of priority actions identified within the plan update.

The County will be holding two in-person events to collect public feedback, and spokesperson Jill FitzSimmons says there's another way for residents to provide their input as well.

"I would really encourage the public - if they can't make one of our in-person events - to take five or ten minutes and complete our online survey. It's a quick survey that's available in both English and Spanish."

FitzSimmons says the survey features a variety of questions that will help the County with its process of updating the recreation portion of its comprehensive plan.

"The survey is going to ask you how often you visit some of our facilities, if you've accessed particular outdoor recreation areas, and what sort of barriers are keeping you from possibly accessing some of these open spaces."

The in-person events are scheduled for Feb.7 from 6-8 p.m. at Chelan City Hall, 135 East Johnson Avenue in Chelan; and Feb. 8 from 5-7 p.m. at the Confluence Technology Center, 285 Technology Center Way in Wenatchee.

The online survey will be available until Feb. 16.

