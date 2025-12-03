If you were asking Santa for cheese for Christmas, let’s hope you were on the naughty list, because there has been a major recall of the shredded golden goodness sold in major retailers in 31 states and online. We have the details for you below.

FDA Issues Cheese Recall In WA, CA, OR & More

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued the cheese recall from Great Lakes Cheese Co. Inc. It was originally recalled on October 3rd, but has been upgraded to a Class II on December 2nd.

shredded cheese on a counter Louis Hansel via Unsplash loading...

The Reason For The Cheese Recall

The recall that affects major retailers (Target, Walmart, and Aldi, among others) in 31 states, including Washington, Oregon, and California, deals with the risk of products containing metal fragments, which, as you can imagine, could cause harm if eaten.

READ MORE: Could Eating Cheese Cause Nightmares? Here's What The Science Says

The Recalled Shredded Cheese Products

Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Shredded Cheese is included in brands Brookshire’s, Food Club, Great Value, Happy Farms by Aldi, Simply Go, Sunnyside Farms, and others.

Italian Style Shredded Cheese Blend included in brands Brookshire’s, Happy Farms by Aldi, Great Value, Simply Go, Laura Lynn, Coburn Farms, and others.

Pizza Style Shredded Cheese Blend included in brands Food Club, Econo, Great Value, Laura Lynn, Simply Go, & Gold Rush Creamery.

Mozzarella & Provolone Shredded Cheese Blend is included in brands Freedom’s Choice, Great Value, Good & Gather, and Great Lakes Cheese.

Mozzarella & Parmesan Shredded Cheese Blend from the brand Good & Gather.

For a more detailed list of impacted cheese products, visit FDA.gov and Health.com.

What To Do If You Have Recalled Cheese

Don’t eat it and properly dispose of it or return it to the place of purchase. If you feel you have ingested the recalled cheese, visit your preferred health professional.

4 Places in Washington State That Serves Up Yummy Cheese Zombies You'll find your school lunchroom favorite Cheese Zombies still served at these four restaurants in the Yakima Valley. Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals